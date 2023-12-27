Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $13.11 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 488,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $13,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 668,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 714,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,956 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 206,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 193,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,729. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CenterPoint Energy news, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CenterPoint Energy news, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

