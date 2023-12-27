Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $15.93 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group accounts for about 1.1% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $15,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.65. The company had a trading volume of 81,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,557. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average of $85.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WEC. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.58.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

