Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $20.32 Million Stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the period. CVR Energy accounts for 1.4% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.59% of CVR Energy worth $20,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 109.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,131 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 355.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after purchasing an additional 661,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,619,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 25.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,338,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,783,000 after purchasing an additional 474,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 1,323.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 389,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 362,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE CVI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.65. 25,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,452. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.59. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 69.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from CVR Energy’s previous None dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

