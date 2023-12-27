Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $27.13 Million Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Penske Automotive Group comprises 1.9% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $27,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAG

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.11. 25,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,589. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.05 and a 52 week high of $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.01. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.