Hennessy Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores accounts for 1.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Casey’s General Stores worth $21,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CASY traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.43. The company had a trading volume of 14,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,914. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $286.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.