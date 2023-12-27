Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TTE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Shares of TTE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,212. The company has a market cap of $170.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.49. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.8092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

