Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.85. 207,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,745. The company has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.48.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

