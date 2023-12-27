Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of ONE Gas worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 948.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGS. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

ONE Gas stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.93. 12,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,044. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $84.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Stories

