Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.41. 121,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,219. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day moving average of $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $86.84.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

