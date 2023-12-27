Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 14,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.7% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNQ. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ stock traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $66.64. 596,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,726. The firm has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.48. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7203 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

