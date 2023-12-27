Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,498,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,514,000 after buying an additional 1,316,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 895.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,848 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $90,665,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.22.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $136.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

