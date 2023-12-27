Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.09. 110,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,278. The company has a market cap of $150.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.68. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $246.43.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

