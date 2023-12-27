Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 6,100 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of HP by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,549,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,713,127,000 after buying an additional 2,170,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,395,000 after buying an additional 421,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $386,619,000 after buying an additional 48,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

HP Price Performance

HP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,284,612. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $41,040,895.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,922,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,698,304.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,896,234 shares of company stock valued at $126,318,653 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

