Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 91,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,510,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 91,000 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for 1.8% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Kinder Morgan worth $25,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $345,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327,755 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,642,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.86. 929,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,100,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.09.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on KMI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.