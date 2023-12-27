Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $79.13. 626,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,662,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.64. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

