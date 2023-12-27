HighMark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics in the third quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 172.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axonics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AXNX. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Axonics from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Insider Transactions at Axonics

In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $436,477.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,197.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Stock Performance

AXNX traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $62.28. The company had a trading volume of 53,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.48 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.41. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $68.22.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.