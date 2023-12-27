HighMark Wealth Management LLC Buys 234 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,142,640 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.49. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

