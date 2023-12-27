HighMark Wealth Management LLC Buys 248 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,530,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,442. The stock has a market cap of $335.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.06 and a 52 week high of $238.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

