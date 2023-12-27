HighMark Wealth Management LLC Buys 679 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 6.4% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.39. 2,119,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,166,763. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

