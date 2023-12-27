HighMark Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $61.69. 976,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,755. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.32. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $72.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.