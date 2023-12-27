HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $124,000 Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $42,968.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,065.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ATRC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.11. The stock had a trading volume of 60,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,341. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $59.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.65 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ATRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATRC

AtriCure Company Profile

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.