HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GSAT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Globalstar Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

Shares of GSAT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. 3,031,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,438,900. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 193.00 and a beta of 0.39. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $1.98.

In other news, Director James F. Lynch purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $417,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Globalstar news, Director James F. Lynch acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $417,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,540,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,002.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 188,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,086,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,260.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

