HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth about $1,844,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.69. 293,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.32. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $21.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $151.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $49,082.91. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at $683,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

See Also

