HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $58,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.36. 540,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,880. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.97.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

