HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $774,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,018 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 554,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 21,578 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,400,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,842 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 298,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after buying an additional 45,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 407,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $35.14. 1,286,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,245. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

