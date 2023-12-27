HighMark Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in LifeMD by 32.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LifeMD by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LifeMD by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LFMD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 513,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,157. LifeMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $330.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.50.

LifeMD ( NASDAQ:LFMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LFMD shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of LifeMD from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

LifeMD Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

