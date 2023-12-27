HighMark Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $101.97. 2,265,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,797. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.66.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.962 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

