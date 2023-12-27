HighMark Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care accounts for 0.5% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 78.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $4,644,000. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,047 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $95,418.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,525.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 6,200 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $95,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dick Allen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,479.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,135 shares of company stock valued at $220,094 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TNDM traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.07. 284,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,630. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.98. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $47.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $185.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.33 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 27.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TNDM

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.