HighMark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 5.1% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 51.6% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,321,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,080 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $84.45. 319,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,791. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $84.52.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

