HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 264 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.23. The stock had a trading volume of 61,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.77. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

