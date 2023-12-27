HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.74, but opened at $15.32. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 54,181 shares.

Specifically, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 50,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $715,771.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,408,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,561,340.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPK shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $36.50 to $34.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.59.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.39 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.67%. Equities analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 930,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 22,587 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the third quarter valued at $850,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 23,129 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 621.5% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at $168,000. 10.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

