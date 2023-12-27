Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.73 and last traded at $22.73. Approximately 318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Featured Stories

