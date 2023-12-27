Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,634 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,663,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

