HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Gap Up to $5.12

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.12, but opened at $5.60. HIVE Digital Technologies shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 6,187,182 shares traded.

HIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut HIVE Digital Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.44.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 174.73% and a negative return on equity of 61.52%. The business had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 million. On average, analysts predict that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIVE. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 786.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 158.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

