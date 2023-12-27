Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 367.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,469,000 after buying an additional 1,560,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.91. 970,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $217.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.11. The company has a market cap of $137.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

