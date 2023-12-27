Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) PT Lowered to $15.00

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Benchmark from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 405.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Humacyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUMA

Humacyte Stock Performance

HUMA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.97. 261,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,927. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.38. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humacyte will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Humacyte by 17.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Humacyte by 24.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 16.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 92.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Humacyte by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.