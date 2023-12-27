Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Sets New 12-Month High at $258.72

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $258.72 and last traded at $257.98, with a volume of 14083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $257.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.00 and a 200-day moving average of $225.77. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 185,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,833,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $427,975,000 after acquiring an additional 101,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

