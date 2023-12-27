Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $15.62

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.62, but opened at $16.05. Hut 8 shares last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 1,794,735 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Hut 8

Hut 8 Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). The business had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.78 million. Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 184.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hut 8 Corp. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 11.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.