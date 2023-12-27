i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) versus Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Critical Survey

Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Free Report) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and i3 Verticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Chykingyoung Investment Development alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A i3 Verticals $370.24 million 1.94 -$810,000.00 ($0.12) -179.17

Chykingyoung Investment Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than i3 Verticals.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 N/A i3 Verticals 0 2 3 1 2.83

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chykingyoung Investment Development and i3 Verticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

i3 Verticals has a consensus target price of $27.83, indicating a potential upside of 29.46%. Given i3 Verticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Volatility & Risk

Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and i3 Verticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A i3 Verticals -0.22% 9.48% 3.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

(Get Free Report)

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About i3 Verticals

(Get Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities. It also provides software platforms, such as electronic healthcare records and revenue cycle management solutions; insurance adjudication, patient engagement platforms, billing, scheduling, and integrated payments solutions; and workflow software and associated professional services to medical insurance payers. In addition, the company engages in software licenses and subscriptions, transaction-based fees, ongoing software maintenance and support, and other software-related solutions; and payment processing and gateway fees, as well as other related fixed transaction or service fees. Further, it sells equipment, and offers non-software related professional services. The company offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners comprising independent software vendors, independent sales organizations, and value-added resellers. i3 Verticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Chykingyoung Investment Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chykingyoung Investment Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.