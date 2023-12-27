Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading Down 16.7%

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 628,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 532% from the average session volume of 99,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Iconic Minerals Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$3.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42.

Iconic Minerals Company Profile

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

