IFP Advisors Inc Has $365,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,082 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,728 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,261,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,212,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,518,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- The truth behind NIO’s 60.0% upside
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Liquidia: Court victory the awakening of an industry giant?
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- T-Mobile is suddenly the industry gem with analyst target boosts
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.