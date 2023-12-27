Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Boosted by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.2 %

ITW traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.29. The company had a trading volume of 304,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,599. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

