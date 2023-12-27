Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 70999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Imagine Lithium Stock Down 11.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Imagine Lithium Company Profile

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

