Insider Buying: Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC) Insider Purchases 746,000 Shares of Stock

Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC – Get Free Report) insider Justin Werner acquired 746,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.67 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$502,058.00 ($341,536.05).

Nickel Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.23, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.13.

About Nickel Industries

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; 80% interest in the Angel Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Oracle Nickel project.

