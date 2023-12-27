Insider Buying: Sunstone Metals Limited (ASX:STM) Insider Acquires 3,329,913 Shares of Stock

Sunstone Metals Limited (ASX:STM – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Duffy acquired 3,329,913 shares of Sunstone Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$49,948.70 ($33,978.70).

Sunstone Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 6.81.

Sunstone Metals Company Profile

Sunstone Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold and copper properties. It holds 87.5% interests in the Bramaderos project covering 4,959 hectares located in Loja Province, southern Ecuador; and 70% interests in the El Palmar project comprising 800 hectares situated in the Imbabura Province, northern Ecuador.

