Insider Selling: Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Sells 2,857 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Colella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of Entegris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $267,847.44.

Entegris Stock Down 0.2 %

ENTG stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.18. The company had a trading volume of 357,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,863. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.33 million. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 69.6% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,792,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $201,492,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 51.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,569 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 50.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,005,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,857,000 after buying an additional 1,347,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3,490.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,970,000 after buying an additional 1,007,233 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

