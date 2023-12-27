Insider Selling: The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Sells 10,525 Shares of Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $606,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,859.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of Andersons stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.47. 32,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,752. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.72. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,569,000 after acquiring an additional 47,494 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after acquiring an additional 167,473 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

See Also

