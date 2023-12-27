Instrumental Wealth LLC Buys 9,970 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 11.5% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Instrumental Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,984,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,679,000 after acquiring an additional 308,475 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,170,000 after purchasing an additional 916,282 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,695,000 after purchasing an additional 102,464 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,703,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,428,000 after purchasing an additional 182,087 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.78. 1,153,798 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average is $49.57.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

