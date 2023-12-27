Instrumental Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Instrumental Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.3% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.74. 2,297,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,194,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.97.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

