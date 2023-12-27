Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 35,978 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.59. 34,195,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,871,996. The company has a market cap of $213.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.25, a PEG ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

